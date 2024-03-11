Chelsea v Newcastle player ratings

Second-half goals from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk helped Chelsea to victory at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-2 win.







Djordje Petrovic: 6

Had very little chance for either Newcastle goal. Alexander Isak found the bottom corner and Jacob Murphy scored with a ferocious strike.

Malo Gusto: 6

Always eager to get forward and was involved in the build-up to the opening goal. But was also involved in Newcastle’s equaliser, giving the ball away before Isak netted.

Axel Disasi: 5

Fully committed, but remains unconvincing. At fault in the build-up to the equaliser when he made a mess of an attempted clearance and then wasn’t tight enough to Isak, who capitalised.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

Fared better than his centre-back partner, but also looked shaky at times. A misplaced header in the first half presented a chance to Anthony Gordon, who was foiled by Marc Cucurella.

Marc Cucurella: 6

Much maligned, the left-back mostly did well on his return to the starting line-up. He blocked a shot from Joe Willock soon after blocking one from Gordon following Chalobah’s error. But Cucurella was embarrassed by Murphy, who rolled past him before scoring.

Moises Caicedo: 6

Another summer signing who is yet to convince. Did the basics well enough, but never really imposed himself in midfield.

Enzo Fernandez: 7

Worked hard off the ball and was decent on it – not least when supplying the pass to Palmer to score Chelsea’s all-important second goal.

Conor Gallagher: 6

Passed fit following a recent virus, Gallagher looked out of sorts at times but did an important job off the ball to help Chelsea have the upper hand in midfield.

Raheem Sterling: 6

Lively in spells before making way for Mykhailo Mudryk midway through the second half.

Cole Palmer: 8

Another fine performance from the youngster, who has been a stand-out performer for the Blues. He created the opening for the first goal, scored Chelsea’s second with a superb strike and was excellent throughout.

Nicolas Jackson: 7

Seems to be finding his feet. His clever flick opened the scoring and his break down the left flank led to Chelsea’s third goal. He was always a problem for Newcastle’s defence.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 7

Made an impact after coming on, showing neat footwork to make it 3-1.







