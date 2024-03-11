Palmer inspires Chelsea to victory over Newcastle

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 6' Jackson 43' Isak 57' Palmer 76' Mudryk 90' Murphy

Second-half goals from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk helped Chelsea to victory at Stamford Bridge.

Nicolas Jackson’s third goal in as many matches and his ninth in the Premier League this season put them ahead after just six minutes.

Alexander Isak equalised for Newcastle a couple of minutes before the interval but the outstanding Palmer restored the lead early in the second half.







Mudryk added a third soon after coming on as a substitute. Jacob Murphy pulled a goal back for Newcastle late on.

Palmer was involved in most of Chelsea’s best play, including the build-up to the opening goal, finding Malo Gusto and then capitalising on Sven Botman’s botched clearance of the right-back’s cross. Palmer’s low shot might have gone wide but a clever flick from Jackson diverted the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

However, the poor defending which has blighted Chelsea’s season was on show again when Newcastle drew level.

After Gusto gave the ball away, Axel Disasi made a mess of trying to clear his lines and then was not tight enough to Isak when the Swedish forward collected Bruno Guimarães’ pass. Isak took advantage, directing his shot beyond keeper Djordje Petrovic and into far corner.

The last thing under-pressure boss Mauricio Pochettino – barracked by restless Blues fans during the recent draw at Brentford – needed was for his team to drop more points at home.

Palmer delivered some much-needed inspiration, firing home from near the edge of the penalty area after being teed up by Enzo Fernandez.

And as Newcastle pushed forward in search of another equaliser, Chelsea hit them on the break.

After Jackson stormed down the left and squared to Gallagher, Mudryk took the ball from his captain, past Magpies defender Fabian Schär and around keeper Martin Dubravka before tapping into an empty net.

Murphy’s 90th-minute goal was brilliantly taken. He rolled Marc Cucurella and sent a thumping strike past Petrovic.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Chalobah, Disasi, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Sterling (Mudryk 70), Jackson (Chukwuemeka 90), Palmer (Casedei 86).

Subs not used: Sanchez, Silva, Madueke, Deivid, Gilchrist, Acheampong.







