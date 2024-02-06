Pochettino believes he has the support of Chelsea owners

Mauricio Pochettino has once again urged Chelsea fans to be patient – and believes he has the backing of the club’s owners.

The Blues head to Aston Villa on Wednesday for an FA Cup fourth-round replay – four days after boss Pochettino and his team were booed off at Stamford Bridge following a damaging 4-2 defeat by Wolves.







Pochettino is the third permanent manager to be employed at the club since the Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Capital consortium took over ownership from Roman Abramovich in 2022.

“I received a text from them (the owners) and we all know we are together in this,” Pochettino said.

“I told the players in a team meeting today that I trust them and support them more than ever.

“Unfortunately we are facing this momentum. It is a difficult job but exciting and a project we knew was going to be difficult but the expectation is different to the reality.

“We are in a situation that is not nice, I need to reflect on every single action and help us face this situation.”

The Wolves loss came on the back of a 4-1 humbling at Liverpool, but Pochettino, whose side now languish in 11th spot on the Premier League table, has backed the players to turn around the team’s fortunes.

“The reality is that we need the fans to be patient, we will fix the things that need to be fixed. But we know we need to improve the position we are in now.”







