Fans turn on woeful Chelsea as Wolves win at the Bridge

Chelsea 2 Wolves 4 19' Palmer 22' Cunha 44' Disasi (OG) 63' Cunha 82' Cunha 86' Silva

Chelsea fans turned on their team during a diabolical display at Stamford Bridge, where the Blues slumped to a seventh home league defeat of the season.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring but Chelsea were dire, giving the ball away numerous times – Malo Gusto was the worst culprit – and were behind by half-time.

Matheus Cunha’s shot deflected in off Thiago Silva for the equaliser and another deflection, this time when Rayan Ait-Nouri’s effort was diverted in by Axel Disasi, resulted in Wolves going ahead shortly before half-time.







And Cunha scored twice more in the second half to complete a hat-trick and condemn Chelsea to another crushing home loss. Silva netted a late consolation.

The result saw Wolves leapfrog Chelsea, who dropped to 11th in the table in what is proving to be another very disappointing Premier League campaign for the club. There were loud boos at the final whistle.

Palmer coolly slotted in the opener – his 10th goal of the season – on 19 minutes after being set up by Moises Caicedo’s lovely pass between two defenders.

But Caicedo was at fault for Wolves’ leveller three minutes later. After the midfielder had given the ball away, Cunha’s attempt to find the far corner struck Silva, completely wrong-footing keeper Djordje Petrovic.

Worst followed for the hosts when Pedro Neto found Ait-Nouri, whose shot brought an own goal from the unlucky Disasi.

That added to the already growing sense of frustration around the Bridge and Chelsea were booed off at half-time.

They were better after the interval, but Raheem Sterling missed a great chance after being set up by Palmer, before Cunha doubled Wolves’ lead just after the hour mark.

The outstanding Neto drifted away from Silva and pulled the ball back towards Cunha, who got in front of Conor Gallagher to finish.

As Wolves coasted to a first win at Chelsea since 1979 there was more anger from the stands – and many left the stadium after Cunha made it 4-1 from the penalty spot after being brought down by Gusto.

Silva reduced the deficit with a header from Mykhailo Mudryk’s corner.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto (Gilchrist 81), Disasi, Silva, Chilwell (Badiashile 81), Caicedo (Jackson 63), Gallagher, Fernandez, Palmer, Nkunku (Chukwuemeka 72), Sterling (Mudryk 72)

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Casadei, Madueke.







