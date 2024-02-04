Chelsea ‘are not good enough’, Pochettino admits

Mauricio Pochettino admitted Chelsea are “not good enough” after they slumped to a 4-2 defeat against Wolves at Stamford Bridge – their seventh home loss of what is turning into another disappointing Premier League campaign.

Chelsea were booed off at full-time – although many fans had left the stadium well before the end.

Asked if the players are good enough, he said: “We are all not good enough. At the moment that is the reality. Myself also is the first responsible for this situation.

“We were showing today that we are not good enough. We didn’t manage the situation properly and of course no-one can be safe – we are all responsible.

“At the moment we are not matching the history of the club. We need to accept that and need to be critical.

“But we cannot give up. We need to keep working. We are going to work really hard to change. We need to find a solution.”

And Pochettino conceded that the fans had every right to vent their anger at such an atrocious performance. Wolves were by far the better side and could have won by a greater margin.

Pochettino said: “To understand the fans is really important and we say ‘Yes, we want to apologise and we feel sorry’. We are disappointed like them.

