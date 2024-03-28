Palmer disappointed by lack of England action – Pochettino

Cole Palmer was disappointed with his recent lack of England action, says Mauricio Pochettino.

The Chelsea forward, 21, was called up for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium but was not involved in either match.

“I was talking with him, he is a little bit disappointed because he couldn’t play or perform with the national team,” Chelsea boss Pochettino.







“He had a small problem for the first game and thought he could play the second, but didn’t.”

Pochettino clarified that Palmer, who has been Chelsea’s standout player this season, is expected to be available for this weekend’s match against Burnley.

Pochettino said: “Now he is okay and training well.

“There is one more (training) session tomorrow, but the plan is, if he trains in the same way tomorrow, he will be available for the game on Saturday.”

Ben Chilwell and Enzo Fernandez will need to be assessed ahead of the game.

Chilwell picked up a knock to his knee while playing for England, while Fernandez has only just arrived back from international duty with Argentina.







