Injured Lavia to miss rest of season

Romeo Lavia will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.

The 20-year-old midfielder picked up the injury when making his Chelsea debut – as a substitute against Crystal Palace in December.

He has not featured since and the club have issued an update on his fitness.

“Recent medical assessments have confirmed that Lavia, who sustained a significant thigh injury against Crystal Palace back in December, will not feature again this season,” the statement, released on Wednesday, read.

Lavia joined Chelsea from Southampton last summer for an initial £53m.

The Belgian arrived at Stamford Bridge with an ankle problem and missed almost five months at the beginning of the season.







