Nkunku’s hat-trick gives Maresca ‘nice problem’

Enzo Maresca says Chelsea’s in-form attackers are giving him a “nice problem” to solve.

Christopher Nkunku netted a hat-trick as the Blues cruised past Barrow in the Carabao Cup – after Nicolas Jackson scored twice at the weekend against West Ham.

Head coach Maresca has a potential selection headache ahead of Chelsea’s next Premier League game, against Brighton, and suggested that Nkunku might have played his way into the plans.

“Both are doing fantastic, not only because they score but because of their work off the ball, the way they work for the team,” Maresca said.

“It’s a nice problem when you have two strikers who continue to score. It’s nice that you can decide which one will play because they are both in a good moment.”

Maresca added that he would like to try the pair as a strike partnership this season but feels that would upset the balance of the team.

He said: “We can play with Nicolas, Christopher, Cole Palmer, Joao Felix… fantastic. But then, who is defending?

“I would like to put all of them in, because I really like football and I like to keep the ball, but the problem is when you have to defend.”







