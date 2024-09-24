Nkunku scores hat-trick as Chelsea cruise through in Carabao Cup

Chelsea 5 Barrow 0 8' Nkunku 15' Nkunku 28' Farman (OG) 48' Neto 75' Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick and Pedro Neto got his first goal for Chelsea as they cruised into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

League Two side Barrow were easily dispatched at Stamford Bridge, where two early goals from Nkunku put the Blues in control.

Boss Enzo Maresca made 11 changes for the tie, giving a first Chelsea start to Cesare Casadei and bringing Ben Chilwell on as a half-time substitute – the England international’s first appearance since April.

For the opener, Joao Felix scooped the ball towards Nkunku, who fired home.

Felix was also involved in the build-up to the second goal, back-heeling the ball to Malo Gusto, whose low cross was flicked in by Nkunku at the near post.

Chelsea went three up with a touch of good fortune shortly before the half-hour mark when Felix’s free-kick hit the post and then ricocheted into the net off Barrow keeper Paul Farman.

A couple of minutes into the second half, Mykhailo Mudryk’s low cross was tucked away by Neto at the back post.

And Nkunku completed his hat-trick after embarrassing Farman by stealing the ball from him and scoring into an empty net.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, Gusto (Chilwell 46), Disasi (Acheampong 63), Badiashile, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Casedei, Neto (George 63), Felix (Chukwuemeka 76), Mudryk, Nkunku (Guiu 76).

Subs: Bettinelli, Colwill, Fernandez, Deivid.







