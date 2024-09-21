Jackson scores twice as Chelsea beat West Ham

West Ham 0 Chelsea 3 4' Jackson 18' Jackson 47' Palmer

Nicolas Jackson’s two early goals helped Chelsea cruise to victory at the London Stadium.

Cole Palmer added a third straight after the interval for the Blues, who were resounding winners.

Chelsea made the most of some terrible West Ham defending.

They took the lead after the Hanmers switched off, enabling Jackson to exchange passes with Jadon Sancho and cut in from the left before slotting past keeper Alphonse Areola at his near post.

The second goal came after another stroll through the home defence, with Moises Caicedo exchanging passes with Enzo Fernandez and teeing up Jackson, who confidently finished with the outside of his boot.

Jackson set up the third, with Palmer producing a typically cool finish from a seemingly tricky angle.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Fofana (Disasi 55), Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez (Dewsbury-Hall 84), Madueke, Palmer (Felix 65), Sancho (Neto 55), Jackson (Nkunku 75).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Veiga, Mudryk.







