Mount being assessed after picking up injury in Chelsea cup win

Mason Mount will be assessed after picking up an injury in Chelsea’s extra-time victory over Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.

Mount took a heavy knock before being substituted at Stamford Bridge, where Marcos Alonso’s winning goal and Kepa Arrizabalaga’s late penalty save helped the Blues see off League One side Argyle.

Asked whether Mount’s injury is serious, Chelsea’s assistant manager Arno Michels said: “Hopefully not. We will see.







“He felt it once in additional time when he had a shot on target. It was only when he had this shot and he realised quick that he felt pain, and therefore we took him off.

“But we will see. There will be further exams. Hopefully [it is] not too bad but, right now, I cannot promise what the situation is.”

Michels was speaking in the absence of boss Thomas Tuchel, who did not attend the game after testing positive for Covid-19, seemingly meaning he will also be unable to join the squad when they travel to the World Club Cup.

Michels said: “I do not right now know what the situation is with Thomas [or] when he will be back.

“He has to follow the government rules and is in self-isolation, so we will be looking forward for next days.”







