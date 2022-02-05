Chelsea v Plymouth player ratings

Chelsea needed extra time and a late penalty save from Kepa Arrizabalaga to beat Plymouth and secure a place in the FA Cup fifth round. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-1 win.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 8

The keeper’s penalty save late in extra time effectively sealed Chelsea’s progression to the next round. He made a number of other stops and commanded his area well when Plymouth put the hosts under aerial pressure.







Antonio Rudiger: 6

Tested by Plymouth’s lively attack, especially early on. It certainly wasn’t Rudiger at his swashbuckling best.

Andreas Christensen: 5

Not a great day for the Dane, who was caused problems by Plymouth before being substituted at half-time.

Malang Sarr: 6

Looks a very good prospect, with a stylish left foot and real defensive instincts. But he can be prone to switching off – and his late lapse was almost costly. Sarr lost possession to Ryan Hardie and then clumsily bundled him over, but Kepa saved Hardie’s resulting penalty.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 8

By far Chelsea’s best player. Scored with a clever flick – one of countless forays forward by the skipper, who was also faultless defensively.

Jorginho: 5

Found the going tough against a spirited Plymouth side that worked tirelessly in midfield.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Unlucky not to score in the first half when he fired against the bar and later the post. Also arguably unlucky to be substituted in late in the second half as he was one of Chelsea’s better performers.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

Hudson-Odoi’s substitution midway through the second half was also somewhat surprising as he had been lively since the interval and seemed to be having an increasing influence on the game. Also hit the bar in the first half.

Mason Mount: 6

Not at his best, but was involved in some of Chelsea’s best moments. Teed up Azpilicueta for the equaliser and was denied a goal by a fine save in the second half. Seemed to be struggling after picking up a knock before being taken off in extra time.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Bright in spells but was well contained by Plymouth. Set up a chance for Romelu Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku: 5

The striker’s poor form continues. He was unable to find the net against lowly opposition, failing to get to Ziyech’s low cross and later misdirecting a header. Was also at fault for Plymouth’s goal, allowing Macaulay Gillesphey to get the better of him and score.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Added some attacking impetus when introduced at half-time and got the winner with a tidy finish.

Kai Havertz: 7

Also did well after coming on, setting up Alonso’s goal with a composed pull-back from the left after exchanging passes with Timo Werner.

Timo Werner: 6

Wayward in front of goal but was involved in the build-up to the winner. Saul and Trevoh Chalobah, who were brought on in extra time, weren’t on long enough to make an impact.

