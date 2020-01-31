Mertens and Cavani deals ruled out, but Giroud staying at Chelsea

Boss Frank Lampard says it is “95%” certain that Chelsea will not be making any signings before the January transfer window closes on Friday night.

The Blues have been heavily linked with strikers Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani but Lampard said Mertens would not be coming when asked directly and also as good as dismissed the chances of anyone else joining.

“The window is 95% shut for us. The answer is probably no for the players you would ask about,” he said.

But Lampard said Olivier Giroud, who has been strongly rumoured to be moving to Tottenham, would not be leaving.

“He has been incredible as a player and a man during his time. There are no ins and no outs.”

