Brighton have completed the signing of Tariq Lamptey from Chelsea.

The right-back, 19, impressed after coming on as a substitute against Arsenal last month for his Premier League debut.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard made it clear that the club wanted Lamptey to sign a new deal and stay at Stamford Bridge, where his contract was due to expire this summer.

However, Lamptey was keen to move on and play regular first-team football.