Lampard welcomes Abraham injury boost

Top scorer Tammy Abraham is back in training and could be involved in Chelsea’s Premier League match away against Leicester City on Saturday.

Abraham, who has scored 15 times for the Blues this season and once for England, was injured in the 2-2 home draw against Arsenal and missed the FA Cup win over Hull City on last Saturday.

But Lampard said the 22-year-old has been involved with the squad following the ankle injury sustained against the Gunners.

“He trained today and felt OK,” said Lampard in his pre-Leicester news conference.

“We will test him in the morning, but it was a positive.”

Abraham’s return is a big boost given that Lampard said it is “95%” certain that no one would be arriving or leaving before the transfer window shuts.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with strikers Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani as they look to add to their striking options.

But Lampard did confirm that Olivier Giroud would be staying despite talk of a move to London rivals Tottenham.







