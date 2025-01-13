Maresca refuses to back down as Dortmund eye Veiga

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has told Renato Veiga he must be prepared to play at left-back – and has benefitted from featuring there.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Carney Chukwuemeka and Portuguese youngster Veiga on loan from the Blues during this month’s transfers window.

Chelsea would rather sell, but an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent move could be an option.

Veiga, 21, only joined the club in the summer in a £12m deal from Swiss side Basel.

He has made 18 appearances this season, mostly in cup competitions, and has impressed, resulting in a call-up to the Portugal squad.

However, he has been deployed at left-back and has indicated that he wants to play as a central defender.

Maresca, though, is not backing down.

“I had a chat with Renato,” Maresca revealed.

“I said playing in the position he is playing for us gave him a chance to join the national team and to get speculation around him. Clubs are looking for players that are doing well.

“If there is a player that wants to play in one position, they have to adapt. They have to play in different positions.

“Playing in that position (left-back) allowed him to join the team for the first time and also the national team. It means that in that position he is doing well.”

Reports in Germany have suggested that an agreement has been reached for Veiga to move to Dortmund.

“At the moment I am unaware of an agreement for Renato,” said Maresca.

“Yesterday he was here working and he will be here working tomorrow. That means he is our player. We will see what happens.”

Maresca also confirmed that Reece James and Romeo Lavia, who returned after injury to play in Saturday’s FA Cup win against Morecambe, are available for Tuesday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth and ready to play a full 90 minutes.







