Chelsea cruise through in Women’s FA Cup as Fulham bow out

Chelsea won 4-0 at Charlton to book their place in the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup, but Fulham’s involvement in the competition ended.

Goals from Mayra Ramirez, Guro Reiten (penalty), Aggie Beever-Jones and Niamh Charles took the Blues through and maintained their unbeaten record under manager Sonia Bompastor.

There was also a return to action for Lauren James (pictured). The England forward, out since mid-October, played the first half of the game.

But on a less positive note for Chelsea, midfielder Wieke Kaptein was carried off on a stretcher after landing awkwardly.

Fulham, who play in the fifth tier and were the lowest-ranked team in the fourth round, lost 5-0 at home to Championship team London City Lionesses.







