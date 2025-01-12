Dortmund expected to make approach for Chelsea’s Chukwuemeka

Borussia Dortmund are expected to make an approach to sign Carney Chukwuemeka on loan from Chelsea.

The German club are keen to snap up the midfielder during this month’s transfer window.

Chukwuemeka, 22, is out of favour under head coach Enzo Maresca and has not featured at all in the Premier League this season.

He has made five competitive appearances since Maresca took over last summer, with four of them coming in the Uefa Conference League and the other in the Carabao Cup.

Maresca insisted after Saturday’s FA Cup win against Morecambe that no approach had been made for the player.

However, Dortmund have been showing a strong interest in Chukwuemeka and are expected to make a move for him.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Napoli are also interested in him.

Chukwuemeka has made 23 league appearances, mostly as a substitute, since being signed from Aston Villa in 2022.

He is among a number of Chelsea players who are surplus to requirements and being lined up for moves away from Stamford Bridge this month.

The others include Ben Chilwell and Cesare Casadei, while several clubs have enquired about taking Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on loan.







