Maresca insists Dewsbury-Hall has future at Chelsea

Enzo Maresca has insisted Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has a future at Chelsea – but Cesare Casadei could be on his way out of the club along with Ben Chilwell.

Dewsbury-Hall (pictured) has been linked with a loan move but head coach Maresca is confident the midfielder can fight for a first-team place in the longer term.

“He is our player and he has a future with us. When you want to send players on loan, or bring players in, it has to work for all sides,” Maresca said.

“At this moment there is no plan for Kiernan. For sure he has to (fight for his future) and I know him quite well. He is going to do that.”

While Maresca offered a positive update about Dewsbury-Hall’s future, he also confirmed that the 26-year-old will be unable to feature against Morecambe in the FA Cup this weekend as he has been ruled out with injury.

Chilwell and Casadei, meanwhile, will be kept out of the squad to ensure they don’t pick up any problems that could derail chances of a January exit.

“Chilwell in this moment, thinking probably that he is going to leave, it’s better to avoid using him. The plan is not to use Ben tomorrow,” Maresca explained.

“Cesare won’t be in the squad, it’s more or less the same situation as Ben. For him, the idea is not to allow him to play any minutes in case there is an opportunity for him to play (elsewhere).

“He didn’t get minutes with us, not because he isn’t good, but because in the middle we have Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

“Cesare showed how good he is and how good he can be in the Conference League. He’s a good player, but in that position we have many good players so unfortunately he didn’t get the minutes.”

Meanwhile, Maresca refused to be drawn on reports that former Chelsea centre-back Marc Guehi could return to Stamford Bridge from Crystal Palace.

“He is a Crystal Palace player. I like Marc for sure, but he’s not our player,” Maresca said.

“I also like different kinds of central defenders that they have in Italy, Spain and France. But that does not mean we are going to buy players.”







