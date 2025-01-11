Tosin and Felix score twice as Chelsea see off Morecambe

Chelsea 5 Morecambe 0 39' Tosin 50' Nkunku 70' Tosin 75' Felix 77' Felix

Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Felix both scored twice as Chelsea cruised into the fourth road of the FA Cup by comfortably seeing off League Two side Morecambe.

Christopher Nkunku also scored – after having an early penalty saved – for the Blues.

They were awarded that penalty in bizarre fashion. Felix crossed and Yann Songo’o, while raising his arm to suggest the ball had gone out of play, handled in the area.

Keeper Harry Burgoyne superbly saved Nkunku’s spot-kick and made a number of other stops, including a brilliant one to deny Felix, before being beaten by a deflection when Tosin’s shot went in off Morecambe’s Callum Jones.

Nkunku made it 2-0 early in the second half by pouncing on the loose ball to score after Burgoyne was unable to hold Renato Veiga’s shot.

While Tosin’s opener was fortunate, his second of the game was a cracker – a lovely, curling strike beyond Burgoyne.

And Felix scored twice in as many minutes, finishing off a Chelsea counter-attack and then superbly working his way into space near the edge of the penalty area and bending a shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, James (Gusto 45), Tosin, Diasi, Veiga, Lavia (Cucurella 45), George, Neto (Sancho 45), Nkunku, Felix, Guiu.

Subs not used: Sanchez, Colwill, Acheampong, Gusto, Fernandez, Palmer, Jackson.







