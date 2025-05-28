Maresca ‘proud and very happy’ after Chelsea’s Conference League triumph

Enzo Maresca was “proud and very happy” after leading Chelsea to a trophy in what has often been a troubled first season as Blues ahead coach.

Chelsea came from behind to beat Real Betis 4-1 and win the Uefa Conference League – becoming the first club to win all the major European trophies.

Maresca has faced criticism, but has delivered silverware as well as a return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

“I’m proud and very happy for many reasons,” said the Italian.

“Personally, I feel good. But I know also that the fans deserve that. They have been waiting already for two or three years for good moments, so they deserve that.

“The club has invested lots of money in the last three or four years, so they are always waiting for it.”

And Maresca hopes the success will prove to be a platform for Chelsea to challenge for more trophies.

He said: “Hopefully this can be a starting point from tonight and we can create something important.”

Chelsea were poor in the first half and trailed at the interval, when skipper Reece James was brought on to replace Malo Gusto, who had a poor game.

Maresca’s substitutions helped turn the match on its head, with Levi Colwill steadying the ship at the back and Keiran Dewsbury-Hall teeing up fellow substitute Jadon Sancho for Chelsea’s third goal.

Eyebrows were raised at the decision not to start with James, but Maresca insisted he was trying to protect him in light of his previous injury problems.

“I would always start with Reece, but I’m trying to protect him,” Maresca explained.

“He’s played more games this season than in the last two or three years. We have to manage him.”