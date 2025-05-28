Chelsea v Real Betis player ratings

Chelsea produced an empathic second-half comeback in Poland to win the Uefa Conference League. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 4-1 victory over Real Betis.

Filip Jorgensen: 6

Shaky during a poor start by Chelsea, who eventually took control.

Malo Gusto: 4

Not a great time for Gusto to produce perhaps his worst performance for Chelsea. He was selected ahead of skipper Reece James, who replaced him at the interval after a woeful first-half showing in which Gusto gave the ball away in the build-up to Real Betis’ goal and was repeatedly beaten by Abde Ezzalzouli.

Trevoh Chalobah: 5

Never looked convincing and did little to change the minds of those who believe Chelsea need better options at centre-back. Chalobah struggled on the ball and positionally was all over the place at times.

Benoit Badiashile: 5

Was also poor. Replaced just after the hour mark by the much more reliable Levi Colwill.

Marc Cucurella: 7

Did well at left-back, coping much better than his fellow defenders during a lively start by the Spanish side.

Moises Caicedo: 7

Worked tirelessly and rounded off a brilliant season for the midfielder by firing in the fourth goal.

Enzo Fernandez: 8

Led the Chelsea comeback in fine style. Drove the team forward, scored the equaliser and was still going strong at the end, striding forward in stoppage time and setting up Caicedo.

Pedro Neto: 5

Struggled to make an impact on the flank before being taken off just after the hour mark.

Cole Palmer: 8

Delivered in style when Chelsea needed him to. Set up two all-important Chelsea goals in the space of five minutes, sending in a superb ball from the right for Fernandez to head in the equaliser and then producing a sublime bit of skill on the same flank before crossing for Jackson.

Noni Madueke: 6

Struggled to get into the game, although he did produce a good cross for Jackson early in the second half as Chelsea began to assert themselves.

Nicolas Jackson: 7

Scored, albeit with his chest while trying to head in Palmer’s cross, and he missed a great chance on the counter-attack to score again when he overran the ball. But he worked hard, got a goal, and so did what was required.

Reece James: 7

Emphatically steadied the ship after his half-time introduction. Got to grips with Ezzalzouli in a way Gusto couldn’t and made an immediate impact at the other end, serving up a dangerous cross and having shot blocked as Chelsea turned the screw.

Levi Colwill: 7

Also shored things up instantly – as summed up by a well-timed tackle to thwart Isco, who up to that point had looked unstoppable.

Jadon Sancho: 7

Made an important impact off the bench too, thumping in the third goal.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 7

Also played a role in the comeback by teeing up fellow substitute Sancho.