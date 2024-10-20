Maresca happy with Chelsea’s performance despite defeat

Enzo Maresca was satisfied with Chelsea’s performance despite losing 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield.

The result ended the Blues’ six-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, but they caused their opponents plenty of problems and head coach Maresca was encouraged.

“I think the performance was very good,” he said.

“You don’t like to lose games or to drop points, but if you have to choose a way to do it then probably this is the way.

“I think overall we controlled the game and for the most part we dominated. We lost and we are not happy, but the performance – on the ball and off the ball – was very good

“I’m not happy because we lost but I’m relaxed and I’m happy because of the performance of the team.”

Nicolas Jackson’s goal 76 seconds into the second half cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s first-half penalty.

But Curtis Jones restored Liverpool’s lead just three minutes later and Chelsea were unable to find another equaliser.

“For sure we can do many, many things better – no doubt – but at the same time we need to understand that game after game we are getting better,” Maresca added.







