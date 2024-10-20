Liverpool v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea’s unbeaten run came to an end at Anfield. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-1 defeat against Liverpool.









Robert Sanchez: 5

Unconvincing throughout – and his distribution was diabolical. Had three fortunate escapes; when the ball bounced back to him after an attempted pass to Reece James was chased down by Cody Gakpo, when a Liverpool goal was disallowed for a marginal offside after Sanchez had given the ball away, and again in the second half when another stray ball from the Chelsea keeper went unpunished.

Reece James: 5

Made a welcome return to the starting line-up and there was a glimpse of his trademark crosses from the right as well as some important covering through the middle in the first half. But he did lack sharpness – and played Curtis Jones onside in the build-up to Liverpool’s second goal – before being substituted.

Tosin Adarabioyo: 5

A day to forget for the centre-back, who in the early stages gave the ball away and was yellow-carded for bringing down Diogo Jota. He was inevitably reticent after that and was taken off straight after Liverpool’s second goal.

Levi Colwill: 6

Generally more solid than the struggling Tosin, but Chelsea looked the better side before Colwill tripped Jones and Mohamed Salah scored with the resulting penalty.

Malo Gusto: 6

A decent effort at left-back. Not bad defensively, but offered very little going forward – summed up by a wayward effort on goal from near the edge of the box in the first half that drifted well over.

Romeo Lavia: 5

Struggled in midfield before being taken off as part of a triple substitution after Liverpool’s second goal.

Moises Caicedo: 7

Worked hard, closed down effectively and set up Chelsea’s equaliser with a nice pass to Nicolas Jackson. All in all, a very decent display.

Noni Madueke: 6

Excellent in the first half, causing Andy Robertson big problems on the flank and continually looking like Chelsea’s best attacking threat. But he faded from the game before being taken off in the second half.

Cole Palmer: 6

An off-day for the Chelsea talisman. Curled a strike just over at the end of the first half but was otherwise quiet until a late ball into the box almost led to an equaliser.

Jadon Sancho: 6

Replaced at the interval by Pedro Nedro after a quiet first half.

Nicolas Jackson: 7

Took his goal really well, slotting in after being set up by Caicedo, and was always willing to work hard up front.

Benoît Badiashile: 6

Decent enough after coming on for Tosin.

Enzo Fernandez: 6

Brought on as Chelsea looked for a second equaliser, but he offered very little and was sloppy on the ball.

Renato Veiga: 6

Missed a great chance to equalise when he headed over in stoppage time from Palmer’s delivery.

Pedro Neto: 7

Did well after coming on, setting up a chance for fellow substitute Christopher Nkunku.

Christopher Nkunku: 6

Also missed a late chance when he was unable to get a decisive touch to Neto’s cross.







