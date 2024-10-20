Chelsea’s unbeaten run ended by Liverpool

Liverpool 2 Chelsea 1 28' Salah (pen) 48' Jackson 51' Jones

Chelsea’s unbeaten run came to an end at Anfield.

Nicolas Jackson’s goal 76 seconds into the second half cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s first-half penalty.

But Curtis Jones restored Liverpool’s lead just three minutes later and the Blues, who were unbeaten in their previous six Premier League matches since losing at Manchester City in their first game, were unable to find another equaliser.

Chelsea, with captain Reece James starting a match for the first time this season, made a lively start but found themselves behind after Levi Colwill tripped Jones in the area and Salah thumped in the resulting spot-kick.

Liverpool had a goal disallowed soon afterwards. After Robert Sanchez gave the ball away, Jones found Salah on the right and the former Chelsea man teed up Cody Gakpo for a tap-in – but Salah had strayed offside.

And in first-half stoppage time, Liverpool were initially awarded another penalty after Sanchez clattered into Jones, but a VAR check showed that the Chelsea keeper had made contact with the ball when making a challenge with his feet.

Another VAR check went Chelsea’s way just after the interval. After Jackson collected Moises Caicedo’s through-pass and fired into the bottom corner, the goal was disallowed before it was established that Jackson was in fact just onside.

However, Liverpool’s response was swift. Salah found space on the right and laid the ball across to the outstanding Jones, who bundled it past Sanchez for the goal his performance deserved.

Chelsea had two chances in stoppage time.

Cole Palmer’s delivery was headed over by Renato Veiga just before Christopher Nkunku was unable to get a decisive touch at the far post to Pedro Neto’s cross.

The result left Chelsea sixth in the table, while Liverpool moved back to the top.

Chelsea: Sanchez, James (Veiga 53), Adarabioyo (Badiashile 53), Colwill, Gusto, Caicedo, Lavia (Fernandez 53), Madueke (Nkunku 76), Palmer, Sancho (Neto 45), Jackson.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Disasi, Felix, Dewsbury-Hall.







