Maresca hails Estevao but plays down Messi comparisons

Enzo Maresca played down comparisons between Estevao and Lionel Messi after Chelsea’s wonderkid inspired a 3-0 Champions League win against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian, 18, was sensational and scored the second goal when he drove past two challenges down the right and fired into the roof of the net.

Maresca was asked if Estevao’s goal reminded him of Barca legend Messi – but the Blues head coach was keen to take that kind of pressure off his young player.

“The goal from Estevao reminded me of the goal he scored against us in the Club World Cup, very similar, same action,” Maresca said.

“Estevao needs to relax, he needs to enjoy (the game), he needs to train and he needs to play football.

“Him and Lamine Yamal, they are so young, both 18, and if you start to talk about Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo, I think it’s too much pressure for a young boy.

“At 18, they need to enjoy, they need to arrive at the training ground happy, do the sessions.

“But when you start to compare them with Messi or with Ronaldo, I think it’s too much for them.”

Maresca admitted, though, that Estevao’s performances are cementing him as a first-team player despite his tender age.

“Tonight we decided, probably in the most difficult game of the season, to play with Estevao,” Maresca said.

“I’m not a manager that doesn’t allow players to play minutes. It’s just the game plan.

“The game plan always decides the first 11. It’s the reason why we change so much. You can say that we’re unpredictable, but it’s the game plan.

“Now the next one is Arsenal, and Estevao, when the game plan is for him, he’s going to play.”