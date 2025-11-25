Superb Chelsea crush 10-man Barcelona

Chelsea 3

Kounde (OG, 27′)

Estevao (54′)

Estevao scored a brilliant goal as Chelsea crushed 10-man Barcelona on a Champions League night to remember at Stamford Bridge.

Jules Kounde scored an own goal and Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo was sent off before Estevao doubled the lead in fine style.

Liam Delap added a third for the Blues, who are fifth in the Champions League table after five matches and very much on course for a place in the last 16.

It was the first time in 54 matches that Barca failed to score.

And their star winger Lamine Yamal was totally upstaged by Estevao, who stole the show.

Chelsea’s opener came after they had had two goals disallowed – both times after Enzo Fernandez had found the net – and Ferran Torres had missed a sitter.

After Fernandez fired in but had handled the ball, former Manchester City man Torres should have put Barcelona ahead but contrived to shoot wide.

Chelsea then thought they had scored when Fernandez bundled the ball in at the far post, but Trevoh Chalobah, who had flicked on Estevao’s free-kick, was adjudged to be marginally offside.

The hosts seemed unlucky on that occasion – but Marc Cucurella then appeared to be offside when he popped up on the right and collected Alejandro Garnacho’s pass in the build-up to the first goal.

Cucurella sent the ball in low, Pedro Neto nudged it towards goal from close range and Kounde clumsily helped it into his own net.

And Chelsea were given a further boost in the final minute of the first half when, 12 minutes after being booked, Araujo brought down Cucurella and was given a second yellow card.

Chelsea kept up the pressure after the interval – and soon had another goal disallowed, this time when Garnacho set up half-time substitute Andrey Santos, whose shot squirmed past keeper Joan Garcia, but the offside flag was raised.

However, there was no room for doubt when exciting youngster Estevao further enhanced his growing reputation with a stunning goal.

The Brazilian picked the ball up on the right, delightfully evaded two challenges and lashed an unstoppable strike into the roof of the net.

Chelsea appeared to have a fourth goal disallowed when the flag was raised again, this time when Fernandez squared the ball for Delap to tap in. But the goal was awarded following a VAR check.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto (Andrey Santos 46), Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James (Acheampong 83), Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto (Gittens 75) , Estevao (George 83), Garnacho (Delap 59).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Joao Pedro, Hato, Guiu, Buonanotte.