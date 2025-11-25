Chelsea v Barcelona player ratings

Estevao scored a brilliant goal as Chelsea crushed 10-man Barcelona on a Champions League night to remember at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-0 win.

Robert Sanchez: 6

Had little to do as Chelsea dominated, especially after their opponents were reduced to 10 men.

Malo Gusto: 7

Solid defensively and got forward well, but was taken off at half-time as he was on a yellow card.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7

A presence in both boxes. Won the ball in the build-up to the second goal. A good night’s work for the defender.

Wesley Fofana: 7

Looked comfortable at the back. Is regaining his sharpness after injury and this was a good, morale-boosting outing for him.

Marc Cucurella: 9

What a night Cucurella, who stopped Barcelona’s star player, set up a goal and got a man sent off – all in the first half. His performance up against fellow Spaniard Lamine Yamal was outstanding and there was no way back for the visitors after the Chelsea left-back’s major role in the opening goal.

Moises Caicedo: 8

Made a welcome return to the starting line-up, having been rested against Burnley. Never let Barcelona’s midfield settle.

Reece James: 7

Faultless in midfield in the first half and after being switched to right-back in the second. Got a deserved ovation from the home crowd when he went off late on, with the victory secured.

Enzo Fernandez: 8

Unstoppable in midfield, where he always had the upper hand. Had two goals disallowed before setting up Chelsea’s third goal. Classy but also hardworking.

Pedro Neto: 8

Had an excellent game. Was always lively and involved in much of Chelsea’s best work, including a couple of their goals. For the first, Jules Kounde turned the ball into his own net after Neto had nudged it goalward, and Neto strode forward to help set up the third goal, scored by Liam Delap.

Estevao: 9

Wow. Chelsea’s brilliant youngster totally upstaged Yamal and stole the show. Scored a cracking goal, when he evaded two challenges and lashed a strike into the roof of the net, and in general was electrifying from start to finish.

Alejandro Garnacho: 7

Lively before going off in the second half. Took up some clever positions and helped set up the all-important opening goal with a clever pass to Cucurella.

Andrey Santos: 7

Came on for the second half and did well. Had a goal disallowed and used the ball sensibly.

Liam Delap: 7

Worked hard up front, scored, and linked play nicely after coming on. A very good cameo.