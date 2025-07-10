Madueke set to complete move to Arsenal

Noni Madueke looks set to complete a move to Arsenal from Chelsea.

The two clubs have been in negotiations and a fee in excess of £50m has been agreed.

Madueke is keen to make the move and is expected to sign a five-year contract with the north London club.

He is currently with the Chelsea squad at the Club World Cup – he came on as a second-half substitute in Tuesday’s semi-final win against Fluminense in New Jersey.

The winger, who has played seven times for England, was signed by Chelsea from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for £29m in January 2023.

He has five years left on his contract and head coach Enzo Maresca recently insisted that he expected Madueke to stay.

But Arsenal have long been pursuing a deal to sign him and appear to have got their man, while Chelsea recently boosted their attacking options by signing Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners recently also signed keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.