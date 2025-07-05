Chelsea confirm signing of Gittens

Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

The England Under-21 winger has moved for a fee of around £50m and has signed a seven-year contract.

Gittens scored 17 goals and made 14 assists in 107 games for the German club.

The Blues tried to complete a deal to sign him last month but were unable to agree a fee.

But negotiations continued and Gittens, 20, was keen to make the move.

“It’s a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea,” he said.

“I can’t wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Gittens moved to Germany from Manchester City in 2020. He can play on either wing.

“The talks with Chelsea were challenging, but ultimately we are pleased that we can most likely realise our financial ambitions and then have planning security,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl recently said.

“Jamie is an outstanding player who has given us a great deal of pleasure. He now wants to take the next step in his career at Chelsea, and we wish him all the best and much success.”