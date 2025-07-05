‘Huge talent’ Estevao shows what Chelsea are getting

Chelsea booked their place in the semi-final of the Club World Cup with a 2-1 win over Palmeiras in Philadelphia – where Estevao Willian’s display suggested the Blues have signed a potential star.

Estevao, 18, will join Chelsea later this summer, with the deal for him to move to west London from Palmeiras having been agreed last year.

He played against them for the Brazilian side and was outstanding, scoring an equaliser after Cole Palmer’s opener.

Chelsea’s lead was restored when Giay Agustin deflected Malo Gusto’s cross into his own net.

It took Enzo Maresca’s side through to a meeting with Fluminense in the semi-final in New Jersey on Tuesday.

But the main talking point was the performance of Estevao, who is rated as one of the world’s most promising young players.



“You can see he is a huge talent. You can see is a fantastic player,” said head coach Maresca.

“We are going to help him to adapt and first of all to enjoy football. We don’t have any doubt, as he is so good, that he is going to be an important player for Chelsea.”

Maresca gave a debut to new signing Joao Pedro following his recent move from Brighton.

On a less positive note for Chelsea, Reece James picked up an injury in the warm-up and both Liam Delap and Levi Colwill are suspended for the semi-final after picking up yellow cards.