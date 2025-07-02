Chelsea complete signing of Joao Pedro

Chelsea have completed the signing of forward Joao Pedro from Brighton.

The Brazil international, 23, has moved to west London in a deal worth up to £60m and been given an eight-year contract.

Chelsea are also set to tie up the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s English winger Jamie Gittens.

They were previously unable to agree a fee with the German club but negotiations have continued.

Joao Pedro could make his debut in Saturday’s Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras.

He joined Brighton from Watford for £30m in 2023 and scored 30 goals in 70 appearances for the Seagulls.

His impressive performances in the Premier League attracted interest from a number of clubs but Chelsea have won the race to sign him.

WEveryone knows this is a big club with a great history,’ Joao Pedro told Chelsea’s website.

“They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now. So I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing — win.”

Watford will land 20% of the transfer fee as part of the deal which saw them sell the player to Brighton.