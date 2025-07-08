Joao Pedro’s superb debut goals take Chelsea to Club World Cup final

Joao Pedro scored two superb goals on his debut as Chelsea beat Fluminense 2-0 in New Jersey to reach the final of the Club World Cup.

Playing against his former club, the Brazilian curled in a brilliant first-half opener and doubled Chelsea’s 11 minutes into the second half when he ran onto Enzo Fernandez’s through-ball, cut inside and fired in off the underside of the bar.

The Blues will play in Sunday’s final – also in New Jersey – against Real Madrid or Paris St-Germain, who on Wednesday will contest the other semi-final.

It was an empathic first outing for the exciting Joao Pedro following his recent move from Brighton.

On a potentially less positive note for Chelsea, key midfielder Moises Caicedo limped off in the final moments with looked like an ankle injury. It meant they finished the match with 10 men, as the permitted number of substitutions had already been made.

In between the goals, Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella cleared off the line and Fluminense were awarded a penalty for a handball against Trevoh Chalobah but the decision was changed after a VAR check.

Noni Madueke featured despite uncertainty over his future.

The England winger, who is wanted by Arsenal, came on as a substitute midway through the second half.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto (James 68), Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez (Andrey Santos 86), Neto (Madueke 68), Nkunku (Dewsbury-Hall 86), Palmer; Joao Pedro (Jackson 60)

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Penders, Slonina, Acheampong, Sarr, Anselmino, George, Guiu.