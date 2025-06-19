Maresca insists Chelsea plan to keep Madueke

Enzo Maresca has dismissed reports linking Noni Madueke with a move from Chelsea.

Arsenal have been linked with the England international winger and reports have suggested that Chelsea are willing to sell him this summer.

But Blues head coach Maresca has insisted that he expects Madueke to stay at Stamford Bridge.

“Noni is our player. You can read much speculation about many players, but Noni is our player,” Maresca said.

“We consider Noni our player for next season as well.”

Madueke is under contract until 2030.

Maresca was speaking on the eve of Chelsea’s second Club World Cup game, against Brazilian side Flamengo in Philadelphia.

The match will kick off at 7.30pm UK time.