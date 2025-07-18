Madueke completes move to Arsenal

Noni Madueke has completed a move to Arsenal from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old winger has moved for an initial fee of just under £50m and has signed a five-year contract with the Gunners.

Madueke, who has played seven times for England, was signed by Chelsea from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for £29m in January 2023.

He had five years left on his contract and head coach Enzo Maresca recently insisted that he expected Madueke to stay.

But Arsenal have long been pursuing a deal to sign, while Chelsea recently boosted their attacking options by signing Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners recently also signed keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.