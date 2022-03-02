Luton v Chelsea player ratings

Romelu Lukaku scored the winner as Chelsea overcame Championship side Luton to secure their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-2 victory at Kenilworth Road.









Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

Wasn’t really tested by Luton and could do little to prevent either of the goals.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6

Failed to make an impact on the game playing on the right-hand side and did not provide much of a threat, often choosing the safer option instead of taking on the opposition. Replaced by youngster Harvey Vale just after the hour mark.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Solid performance from the experienced defender.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 8

Played out of position in the middle of a back three but coped well for the most part. Became more confident as the game went on and played a fantastic ball over the top for Timo Werner’s equaliser followed by another excellent pass to pick out the forward to set up Romelu Lukaku’s winner. Made a real difference with his confidence on the ball.

Malang Sarr; 5

Poor performance from the defender, who was at fault for both of the goals Chelsea conceded and did not look comfortable all game. Let Reece Burke get in front of him to head in a corner after two minutes and was caught trying to play offside for Harry Cornick’s goal, which allowed the Luton man to run through and finish.

Kenedy; 6

Like Hudson-Odoi, the wide-man failed to have much of an impact, apart from forcing a good stop from Luton goalkeeper Harry Isted on 32 minutes. Replaced just after the hour mark by Christian Pulisic.

Jorginho: 6

As usual, kept things moving in midfield. But against a Luton side which sat in and tried to hit Chelsea on the break, he perhaps needed to be a bit more adventurous with some of his passing. Replaced by Reece James with 15 minutes remaining.

Saul Niguez: 7

Chelsea’s best player in the first half and scored a fine goal on 26 minutes by curling past Isted. Kept possession well in midfield and made smart decisions on the ball which helped Chelsea come back and win the game.

Mason Mount: 7

After a quiet start, Mount got better as the game went on and played an excellent through ball to Saul on 31 minutes who probably should have buried his chance when one-on-one with Isted. Played some nice through balls in the second half too and was a creative threat.

Romelu Lukaku: 6

A largely forgettable game for the striker – until he scored the winner. Made a smart run to get in the right position after some excellent work from Werner but really struggled to get involved in the game for large periods and did not hold the ball up well enough.

Timo Werner: 7

Wasted some good attacking opportunities but ultimately decided the game. Made a great run to get in behind Burke on 68 minutes and finished well past Isted before playing a fine ball across the box for Lukaku to tap in the winner. Also deserves credit for Chelsea’s opener, making an intelligent choice to leave the ball for Saul to curl in.

Harvey Vale: 6

The youngster coped well after being brought on and helped his side complete their comeback.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Gave his team more drive and impetus after being brought on.

Reece James: 6

Helped Chelsea see out the win thanks to his strength and calmness on the ball.







