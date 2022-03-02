Lukaku’s winner secures quarter-final place for Chelsea

Luton 2 Chelsea 3 2' Burke 27' Saul 40' Cornick 67' Werner 78' Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku scored the winner as Chelsea overcame Championship side Luton to secure their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

They were behind twice at Kenilworth Road, where Reece Burke put Luton ahead and Saul Niguez equalised before Harry Cornick restored the Hatters’ lead before half-time.

The European champions hit back with Timo Werner levelling before setting up Lukaku’s goal.







The fifth-round tie was played shortly after Roman Abramovich announced he is looking to sell Chelsea.

Burke gave Luton a dream start, getting in front of Malang Sarr to head home a corner in only the second minute.

The Blues responded when Werner, who was involved in all three of their goals, drove towards the box and laid the ball off to Saul, who superbly arrowed his shot into the corner of the net.

Luton, who were excellent, regained the lead when Carlos Mendes Gomes slipped a pass through to Cornick, who calmly slotted past keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

But Chelsea drew level again when Werner netted after collecting Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s ball over the top.

And a neat move then culminated in Werner crossing low from the right for Lukaku to score from close range.

Chelsea: Kepa, Hudson-Odoi (Vale 61), Rudiger, Jorginho (James 76)Sarr, Kenedy (Pulisic 61), Niguez, Jorginho , Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Werner, Lukaku.

Subs not used: Mendy, Kante, Kovacic, Barkley, Williams, Hall.

See also: Luton v Chelsea player ratings







