Lukaku set to complete move to Roma

Romelu Lukaku is set to complete a season-long loan move to Roma.

The Belgium striker, 30, is not in Chelsea’s plans and has been widely expected to spend another season away from Stamford Bridge.

He spent last on loan at Inter Milan, who wanted him to return this term, but he has opted to join former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital. He previously played under Mourinho at Manchester United.







Lukaku’s move is expected to be confirmed in the next 48 hours.

He rejoined Chelsea for a second spell with the Blues when they paid just short of £100m to sign him from Inter in 2021.

But Lukaku failed to impress and has been out of the first-team picture for some time.

He has three years remaining on his Chelsea contract.







