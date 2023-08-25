Chelsea v Luton player ratings

A Raheem Sterling-inspired Chelsea eased to a 3-0 win over Luton Town. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the victory at Stamford Bridge.







Robert Sanchez: 6

Made a brave early interception from a set-piece and a decent reflex save, but it was an otherwise quiet night for the Spaniard.

Axel Disasi 7

A steady game from the French centre-half, who was mainly untroubled – a big improvement after a difficult afternoon against West Ham.

Thiago Silva: 8

As always a Rolls Royce performance from the number 6, who expertly marshalled his younger partners in the back three.

Levi Colwill: 6

Dealt with the threat of Elijah Adebayo and is already looking a great foil for Silva.

Malo Gusto : 8

Linked up for both of Sterling’s goals and was a constant threat on the right. The Frenchman also made an important block to deny Reece Burke with the score at 1-0.

Enzo Fernandez: 8

Some silky touches from the Argentina international in his more forward position in the midfield, including some great skill to set Sterling away for the third goal. He already looks on a good wavelength with Nicolas Jackson and he also hit the post from a tight angle.

Moises Caicedo: 6

The new signing is still finding his feet in the Chelsea midfield but grew in confidence after a nervy start and had a hand in the second goal. Will benefit hugely from getting 90 minutes in his legs after his record move.

Ben Chilwell: 6

In his first home game as captain, he played the majority of the first half in an attacking role and left Colwill isolated. He also spurned a glorious chance to shoot early in the second half.

Conor Gallagher: 7

A combative all-action display playing with a point to prove, but he faded in the second half. Wasted a great chance to score as the game got stretched.

Nicolas Jackson: 8

A very raw centre-forward performance from Jackson. He had several strikes on goal but although the tricks and flicks look great when they come off they look, his willingness to gamble with possession might divide opinion. But he looks so exciting and got his first Blues goal.

Raheem Sterling: 9

A lovely jinking run opened the scoring and he was a constant threat all game. A brilliant first-time finish for his second and then a wonderful first-time cross laid on Jackson’s goal.







