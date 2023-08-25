Pochettino hails Sterling and ‘amazing’ Jackson

Boss Mauricio Pochettino praised two-goal Raheem Sterling and the “amazing” Nicolas Jackson after a clinical attacking display saw Luton Town easily beaten at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling scored twice and laid on a third for Jackson in a largely one-sided game.

The Argentine said of Sterling: “I wasn’t here last season, I can only talk about when I arrived. His commitment in the way he wants to contribute, work really hard and with quality – he deserves the full credit for his performance.







“We are really pleased. He can provide the team with goals and assists and works hard to recover the ball. I am pleased with him. He told me he had a difficult season last season.”

And Pochettino was equally delighted with Jackson, who scored his first Blues goal.

Pochettino said: “We are not asking for him to run a lot. His work ethic is amazing but then he has the quality to run in behind and have the ball to feet.

“He is amazing. It is difficult to find players like him. He has the potential to be a great striker.

“It is the way we love to work. Intensity in the Premier League if it is not there, it’s difficult to win games. That was the key against Luton and we had the quality to score goals.

“The team performance was very solid. But it is only the first step. We need to improve.”

