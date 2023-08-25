Sterling scores twice as Pochettino gets first Chelsea win

Chelsea 3 Luton 0 17' Sterling 68' Sterling 75' Jackson

Raheem Sterling scored twice and Nicolas Jackson netted his first Chelsea goal as the Blues got their first win under boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Sterling continued his brilliant start to the season, scoring a stunning solo goal.

The rejuvenated winger repeated the impressive form from his first two games, providing the spark to ensure a one-sided first league meeting between the sides since 1991 ended in a much-needed home victory.







Sterling skipped past three defenders for the opening goal and then swept home the second after the break, before Jackson made it three with another close-range effort.

Moises Caicedo, on his full debut, Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez controlled the midfield and the dominance was rewarded against an outclassed Luton side who only managed one attempt on target.

Sterling had already seen a ferocious point-blank volley saved in a bright Blues start before he settled the nerves with a stunning opener.

He cut in from the right, jinked towards goal and calmly passed the ball into the bottom corner.

Chelsea continued to boss possession but struggled to create chances however, the opportunities began to rack up after the break.

Chilwell inexplicably opted to pass when 10 yards from goal after a neat Jackson backheel, Jackson had a strike well saved and Fernandez hit the outside of the post after a flowing move.

Luton finally threatened through Ryan Giles, whose shot was half-stopped and comfortably saved by Robert Sanchez.

But, moments after shooting wide, the relentless Sterling as good as sealed victory after yet another break down the right when he swept home Malo Gusto’s first-time cross after great work by Caicedo

With the home crowd finally finding their voice, Sterling teed up Jackson for a simple finish to make it 3-0 after an exquisite pass by Fernandez and the Blues saw out the win with ease despite some late Luton pressure.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill (Maatsen, 85); Gusto, Caceido, Gallagher, Chilwell; Fernandez, Sterling (Burstow, 90), Jackson (Ugochukwu, 83).

Subs not used: Bergstrom, Beach, Cucurella, Moreira, Humphreys.







