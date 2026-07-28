Lavia nursing hamstring problem but is tipped to play against Spurs

Romeo Lavia did not feature in Chelsea’s pre-season friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers because of concerns about a hamstring injury, says boss Xabi Alonso.

Lavia’s Blues career has been blighted by various injuries and the midfielder is yet to complete a full 90 minutes for the club since he joined in August 2023.

Lavia was due to feature against the Australian side in the first game of the pre-season tour – and the first game in charge for new head coach Alonso.

But Alonso said Lavia “felt something in the hamstring”.

The Spaniard added: “It’s not a big thing and, hopefully, we are expecting him to be fit for Saturday [against Tottenham].

‘But there was no point in taking risks today, which is why Reggie Watson played 90 minutes and did well.”