Latest Chelsea red card ‘wasn’t ill-discipline’

Calum McFarlane played down the significance of Chelsea picking up another red card in the 2-1 defeat at Fulham in the west London derby.

Marc Cucurella was sent off in the first half after fouling Harry Wilson, who would have been through on goal.

Chelsea battled hard with 10 men but Wilson scored a late winner at Craven Cottage.

It was the seventh red card for the Blues this season.

“There’s been a lot made of the red cards this season,” said McFarlane.

“I don’t think this red card was ill-discipline. This happens in football – you get caught one v one. Marc is one of the best defenders in the world, so he would defend that situation nine times out of 10.

“Harry Wilson was clever and showed quality. He (Cucurella) got caught from a football standpoint.”

McFarlane took charge of the team for the second time since the recent departure of Enzo Maresca, having also been at the helm for the 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the weekend.

Maresca’s successor as head coach, Liam Rosenior, watched from the stands.

“We’d already done the prep, so he left it to us,” McFarlane explained.

“Other than encouraging words, he gave us free rein to pick the team and decide the tactics. He’s been really respectful and trusting to let us get on with the job.”

“Three yellow cards directly after is something we’ll have to look at. We don’t want that to happen.”