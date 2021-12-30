Lamptey has ‘huge respect’ for Chelsea

Brighton boss Graham Potter praised Tariq Lamptey for his performance against Chelsea and insisted the youngster has “huge respect” for his former club despite being allowed to leave Stamford Bridge.

The Hillingdon-born 21-year-old left Chelsea to join the Seagulls in 2020 and was outstanding for them in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at the Bridge.

Speaking after the game, Potter said: “I’m really happy with him. He’s had a really frustrating year in terms of injury.







“You could see his quality and what he brings. Fantastic guy, loved by everybody here (at Chelsea).

“He speaks very, very well of Chelsea and has huge respect for them.

“But at the same time he’s an ambitious guy and is enjoying playing football with us.”

Reece James was caused problems by Lamptey before suffering what looked like a nasty hamstring injury.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel described James going off as a “huge blow” for the European champions, who are now eight points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.







