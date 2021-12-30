Azpilicueta makes title admission after Chelsea setback

Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that Chelsea essentially need to win all their remaining matches to have any chance of winning the Premier League title this season.

Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at home to Brighton left the Blues eight points behind leaders Manchester City, who won at Brentford.

It was a hugely disappointing night for Chelsea – and skipper Azpilicueta says they cannot afford more slip-ups.







“It’s everything in our hands but we need to go every game three points otherwise it’s going to be impossible,” he said.

Boss Thomas Tuchel suggested that Chelsea’s problems with injuries and Covid-19 cases mean they are not in a position to compete for the title.

He said: “Why should we be? We have seven Covid cases and had four or five key players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?

“This is where we are and you need to adapt your demands to the situation you are in.

“I simply don’t know what I can expect from my players in terms of physical fitness and intensity. I don’t know it anymore.

“Of course we can play much better, but we need a full squad over weeks and weeks – and then we play much better.

“You see the impact N’Golo Kante has if he only plays 30 minutes – one single player.

“If you add (up) the minutes he is missing over the season and the minutes from Mateo Kovacic, it’s too much.”







