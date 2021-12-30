Lukaku ‘should be apologising to Chelsea fans’

Trevor Sinclair believes Romelu Lukaku should apologise to Chelsea fans for an interview in which he said he was “not happy” and wanted to return to Inter Milan in the near future.

The striker, 28, returned for a second spell at Stamford Bridge when he was signed from Inter for £97.5m in August.

He had an ankle injury and more recently tested positive for Covid-19, but feels he should have had a more prominent role this season.







Lukaku made the comments to Sky Sport Italia in an interview recorded several weeks ago – prior to discussions with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel – but aired on Thursday.

“I’m not happy with the situation, this is normal,” said Lukaku at the time. “But I am a worker and I must not give up.

“I think the boss has decided to play a different formation but I have to stick at it and get on with it professionally.”

Lukaku has netted seven goals in 18 appearances for Chelsea this season and has scored in his past two outings, including in the 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday, when he returned to the starting line-up.

Speaking on Talksport, former QPR and England winger Sinclair insisted Romelu’s comments were disrespectful.

He said: “For him to come out with those comments, I think he should be apologising to the Chelsea fans. That’s so disrespectful to the Chelsea fans.

“I think that’s so disrespectful to the Chelsea manager. I’d be astounded if he hadn’t had a conversation with Thomas Tuchel about this. He might not have got the answer he wanted but you don’t come out in public and say this.

“I think it’s disrespectful to his team-mates and I think it’s disrespectful to the owner.

“A lot of Chelsea’s front line will look up to Lukaku, I think he’s let them all down.”







