Boss Lampard unaware of Hudson-Odoi injury concern
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said he was unaware that there were concerns winger Callum Hudson-Odoi hurt in his knee in the resounding Champions League win over FK Krasnodar.
The 19-year-old England international scored his first goal in the showpiece European club competition, setting Chelsea on their way to a 4-0 win.
But Hudson-Odoi had an ice-pack applied to his knee after coming off with just under 20 minutes remaining.
“It hasn’t been flagged to me after that match that there is a problem,” Lampard said.
“I assume and I hope that there is nothing there.
“The goal is clearly going to be good for his confidence. There were things I liked from his game. I am pleased he had a good evening.
“When you play in the Champions League and get a goal, I know the feeling of confidence that can give.”
Philip joseph
28/10/2020 @ 10:06 pm
The game was superp this evening,but chelsea need to be fast at the front,they allways play slow game,and love playing backpass which is very dangeriuos,our players should allso learn on how to creat chances and pace at the front line.