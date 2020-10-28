Chelsea storm to Champions League victory in Russia

FK Krasnodar 0 Chelsea 4 37' Hudson-Odoi 76' Werner (pen) 80' Ziyech 90' Pulisic

Hakim Ziyech scored his first goal for Chelsea in what turned out to be a resounding victory in their Champions League Group E clash in southern Russia.

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s fortuitous goal and a penalty by Timo Werner put the Blues in control.







Ziyech, making his first Chelsea start, fired into the far corner after being teed up by Werner.

And Christian Pulisic netted after being set up by fellow substitute Tammy Abraham in injury time.

Jorginho missed a chance to put the Blues ahead when he steered a penalty against the post after Werner had been tripped in the area.

But luck was on Chelsea’s side when a goalkeeping error gifted them the lead.

Hudson-Odoi’s scuffed shot should have been dealt with by Matvei Safonov, who allowed it to squirm past him and into the net.

Krasnodar caused Chelsea plenty of problems and went close to equalising when Yury Gazinsky’s volley from a corner bounced up off the ground and on to the crossbar.

But Werner thumped home from the spot on 76 minutes after Pulisic’s shot had struck Alyaksandr Martynovich’s hand.

Ziyech scored four minutes later and Pulisic then capped a fine Chelsea win.

Chelsea: Mendy: Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Chilwell (Emerson 81); Jorginho (Kante 71), Kovacic (Mount 71); Ziyech (Abraham 81), Havertz, Hudson-Odoi (Pulisic 71); Werner.

Subs not used: Caballero, Ziger, James, Tomori, Christensen, Giroud.







