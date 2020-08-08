

Frank Lampard has urged his Chelsea side to attempt to do “something special” in tonight’s Champions League game against Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are 3-0 down from the home leg and would need to pull off an incredible comeback in order to reach the quarter-finals.







The odds are stacked against them, but boss Lampard says they should see it as an opportunity.

He said: “I will speak to the players and make them aware of the opportunity they have here to show that they want to turn this game around, to act like they can turn this game around and then believe that they can.

“It’s been a long season for us – successful in many ways – and now we have a huge challenge in a one-off game to try and do something special.

“I understand the difficulty of the game. All I want to see is a performance and attitude from the team that attempts to do something special.

“It’ll be very difficult. I don’t have to pretend to the players. I just need to see them perform. And I believe they will.”

Lampard is without a number of players, including Christian Pulisic – who could miss the start of next season – and Cesar Azpilicueta.

But N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both in the squad.

See also: Pedro has surgery on injured shoulder







