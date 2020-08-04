Pedro has surgery on injured shoulder

Pedro has undergone surgery after suffering a dislocated shoulder during the FA Cup final.

He was stretchered off near the end of Chelsea’s defeat against Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday.







It was the 33-year-old’s final appearance for the Blues.

Pedro, who has been at Stamford Bridge for five years, is moving on now his contract has ended and has agreed a move to Italian side Roma.

“The surgery went well, I will be back soon,” Pedro wrote on Instagram.

“It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you all for your support.”







