Pedro has surgery on injured shoulder
Pedro has undergone surgery after suffering a dislocated shoulder during the FA Cup final.
He was stretchered off near the end of Chelsea’s defeat against Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday.
It was the 33-year-old’s final appearance for the Blues.
Pedro, who has been at Stamford Bridge for five years, is moving on now his contract has ended and has agreed a move to Italian side Roma.
“The surgery went well, I will be back soon,” Pedro wrote on Instagram.
“It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you all for your support.”
ogawhite
04/08/2020 @ 2:32 pm
get well soon